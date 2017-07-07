Urban Ladder launches flagship experience center in Bengaluru

Online home decor company, Urbam Ladder has opened its flagship experience center in Bengaluru as it looks to embark on the next phase of growth and start engaging more with the customers, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the brand will expand to at least 10 more experience centers by March 2018.

Driven by its online presence and consumer data, the company will build multiple experience centers around the country. The centers will also be the primary hub for new product ranges and collections, the company said.

“We will operate with a strong confluence of design and technology in our experience centers much like our website. The key will be to leverage the cross-flow of our online and offline channels to create a fantastic retail experience,” said CEO & Co-founder at Urban Ladder, Ashish Goel.

The aim of the experience center is to elevate and inspire customers to get the most comprehensive look for their space according to the company.

The company said it will be profitable in the next 18 months and is targeting an IPO in the next 4 years.