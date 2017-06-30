Must-Have Designs for a Versatile Earring Collection

“Just as a woman needs the wardrobe staples, she also needs jewellery essentials”

For a woman, owning a versatile jewellery collection is nothing less than a challenge. And when it comes to earrings, the challenge just doubles. Because every attire and look calls for a special and unique pair of earrings that can go well with the overall look, while exuding a touch of class and a hint of sophistication. So, if you are a jewellery lover who loves spending on gold earrings, make sure you have the essentials right in place before you go ahead and build a full-proof collection of earrings with every possible, design and colour. Here is a list of earring types and designs that you must own to look your best at any given event. Take a look!

Dangler Earrings

As the name says, dangler earrings feature hanging elements connected to a stud and can be of any shape and size. Exuding a flawless charm, danglers can be easily worn over any attire and hairdo. However, to be precise, they go extremely well with semi-ethnic outfits and Anarkalis. Because they are grand enough, the need of adding a necklace can be easily eliminated.

Graduating String Gold Earrings

Ear Cuffs

Ear cuffs have become a rage. The craze for them has just doubled and that too for all the good reasons. Versatile enough to be combined with both western and semi-ethnic ensembles, ear cuffs leave a simple yet classy impression to any look. This pair with diamonds placed in a leaf shape is just WOW!

Flora Ear Cuffs

Chand Bali Earrings

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, all the top names of the film fraternity have been caught by the paparazzi flaunting Chand Bali earnings. The semi-circular edges, crescent shape and the design make Chand Bali earrings a great styling option for a typical Indian look. For maximum impact, tie your hair back in a messy bun and you are set to rock the occasion!

Sachita Gold Chand Bali

Needle Thread Earrings

Needle thread or Sui Dhaaga earrings are the latest trend. Versatile enough to be worn over ethnic ensembles of all kinds, they lend a captivating touch to everyday looks. For a complete look, team the earrings with a matching necklace and you’ll be all set to head out on a dinner date.

Julia Leaf Sui Dhaaga

Hoop Earrings

The simple, elegant and classic appeal of hoop earrings make them a must-have in your jewellery collection. Whether you are heading for a casual day with friends or to a family function, hoop earrings never fail to create magic. From the plain ones to the ones with detailing like pearls and more, we say, you must own them all to give your everyday look a timeless and modish charm.

Razzle Dazzle Hoop Earrings

Simple Studs

If you are someone who likes to keep the look simple and minimalist, then you must own a few pairs of simple and sophisticated studs. They come in a wide variety (from pearl, diamond to cluster of stones and more) and are apt for occasions for all kinds.

Dahlia Stud Earrings

The Evergreen Jhumka

Jhumkas never go out of fashion. They are always in trend, blend in effortlessly with outfits of all types and never fail to leave a mark. When you want to add oomph to your look, Jhumkas are the best bet!

Triangular Filigree Gold Jhumkas

Set in 22 Kt Yellow Gold (23.78 gms) Certified by SGL

Drop Earrings

The drop dead gorgeous look that they lend to any look is quite effortless and elegant. Drop earrings can be both long and short and come in a variety of designs. Whether you want to team them up with casual everyday dresses or your ethnic ensembles, be sure that drop earrings would never fail you.

Ethea Paisley Earrings

Chandelier Earrings

Starting from a small stud, the size of the earrings becomes broader as it reaches the end. Chandelier earrings are just perfect for adding oodles of style to your typical Indian look. Complement them with a sleek and matching necklace to add drama to your look. We say, keep them safe for events where you need to dress up a simple look.

Miranda Chandelier Earrings

Already in love with the designs? wait no more and make all these amazing designs a part of your earring collection. Online jewellery stores like CaratLane.com have a fantastic collection that will make you fall in love with the designs. The super amazing list of earring styles is curated from daily wear gold earring designs from CaratLane.com. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and give your trinket box the much-needed update!