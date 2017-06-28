Yellow Tie Hospitality opens third outlet of Broaster Chicken in Mumbai

Yellow Tie Hospitality, India’s first professional food and beverage franchise management company which had introduced America’s major Broaster Chicken to India in August, 2016 in Mumbai is expanding the brand exponentially in the financial capital of the country by opening its third outlet at Vashi. In next one month Yellow Tie Hospitality is also opening Genuine Broaster Chicken in Varanasi, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune.

The maiden store of Genuine Broaster Chicken was opened at Versova, Andheri in Mumbai followed by outlets in Surat, Kolkata, Raipur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Gangtok and Patna. Yellow Tie Hospitality plans to open fifty outlets of Genuine Broaster Chicken by the end of 2017 in cities like New Delhi, Gangtok, Imphal, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubneshwar and Varanasi.

Broaster Chicken is a heritage culture in USA for over 60 years now. Currently operational in 36 countries across the world, Broaster Chicken is served at leading chains like ‘Bob Evans Garden’ and ‘Al Bek’.

Talking about the launch Founder and CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality, Karan Tanna says, “Genuine Broaster Chicken is the fastest growing QSR in India and we aim to open GBC in all the major cities of India. Vashi is our 3rd store in Mumbai and we plan to be present at 12 more locations in Mumbai with a vision of the largest casual diner in the city. ”

According to Franchise Owner, Genuine Broaster Chicken, Vashi, Mumbai, Kapil Subhash Kanekar “I am very happy to be part of one of the fastest growing restaurant in India. The performance of Bandra and Versova store in Mumbai encouraged me to open first Broaster store in Navi Mumbai. I am very optimistic about quick ROI. This brand is here to grow and sustain for years to come. ”

Being an American heritage brand, Genuine Broaster Chicken has gained massive following among food lovers over the years. Apart from its place of origin, the brand has earned the loyalty of food lovers across the globe, who cannot get enough of its patented pressure-fried chicken.

Yellow Tie Hospitality is a progressive Food & Beverages (F&B) Franchise Management Company. Their expertise is to design and manage scalable restaurant concepts by optimized outlet level economics, smart menu engineering, vendor sourcing, supply chain/logistics, increasing efficiencies at outlets and focus on marketing and brand building. Yellow Tie wants to give sense of partnership to franchise owners and make them owners to drive brand’s growth.