Smashbox founder excited for India expansion

Davis Factor, founder of Smashbox — a Los Angeles based cosmetic brand that was launched in India earlier this week, says he is excited to bring the experience of his make-up brand to India.

The cosmetics brand opened its first counter in Sephora in the Palladium Mall here om June 16.

“Namaste India! I’m so excited for you to experience everything Smashbox is — energetic, trendy, creative and colour obsessed. From LA to Mumbai, let’s get this colour story started!” Davis Factor, founder, Smashbox Cosmetics, said in a statement.

The make-up brand is available in Sephora outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi. It will make its digital presence on Nykaa in August.