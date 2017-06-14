Amazon India doubles its seller base

E-commerce company Amazon.in on Tuesday announced it has crossed two lakh digital entrepreneurs-mark in just four years of its India operations and in less than a year of crossing the one lakh seller-count last July.

“This fast pace of adoption of the Amazon India marketplace by retailers — online and offline as well as first generation digital entrepreneurs — has come on the back of various unique, India-first innovations like feet on street teams, self-service registration, Chai Cart and Tatkal that helped take this digital opportunity to lakhs of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in tier II and tier III geographies,” the e-commerce major said in a statement.

The statement added that partnerships with several national and state government bodies was helping unlock this online opportunity for thousands of Indian artisans, weavers and craftsmen in the country.

“We have not only introduced Indian sellers to our globally successful offerings for sellers…but have constantly innovated specifically for Indian sellers to address their unique challenges,” said Director and General Manager, Seller Services, Amazon India, Gopal Pillai.

“Our teams have done an admirable job focusing on our core seller experience, seller enablement and seller success. The fast-paced adoption of our marketplace by sellers speaks volumes of their trust in us to help them grow and succeed,” he added.