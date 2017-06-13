Alibaba launches new sales channels in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba on Monday announced that it is launching new sales channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, in an effort to gather new users in the region.

In Hong Kong, Alibaba will expand its product categories by adding Tmall Supermarket to existing offerings. Singapore and Malaysia have been included in the priority markets to offer Tmall World because of their sizeable Chinese population, Alibaba said in an announcement.

The new service, branded Tmall World, will allow overseas Chinese users to buy goods from Alibaba’s Tmall, its popular brand-to-consumer retail site, the company said in a statement.

“Alibaba will provide end-to-end solutions including logistics, payment, and localization support catering to each local market’s needs,” the statement said.