India Retail Overview: Change is the New Constant

The retail world is undergoing a fast-paced revolution, one which is being driven by consumers and fuelled by tech advancements. The pace of this revolution is remarkable with no sign of slowing down, provided all stakeholders embrace this change simultaneously.

With shopping centres taking steps to merge online experiences with offline ones, the future of retail is becoming increasingly exciting for both retailers and consumers.

Social Media has its own role to play in this retail world and its importance will continue to grow. Today, the first part of decision making for the new age consumer is initiated before he enters the store.

The physical store is an extension and culmination of his primary online journey. He carries the retail world within his mobile, with the entire shopping and leisure universe in his pocket!

