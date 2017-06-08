Nielsen Grocery Survey: What clicks with online shoppers?

Globally, e-commerce is one of the fastest growing sectors. As consumers warm up to the digital world, the notion of “going shopping” is changing. What is significant for marketers in India is that consumers in developing markets express the most willingness to use digital retailing options in the future. According to Nielsen’s recent Future of Grocery report, the figures in the Asia-Pacific stand at 60% on an average, those in Latin America stand at 60%, and the Africa and Middle-East regions show 59%.

