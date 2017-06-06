Varun Chaudhary, Executive Director of CG Corp Global

Varun Chaudhary is the Executive Director of CG Corp Global, an FMCG conglomerate with a historical legacy of 150 years.

The company has today spread over 30 countries, with 76 brands, 80 companies and an employee base of 10,000 people. CG Corp, which runs the renowned brand Wai Wai, is Nepal’s first and only billion dollar corporation producing world class products.

The Group’s notable areas of interests are retail, FMCG, hospitality, finance, banking, cement, real estate, electronics, telecom, education, energy, biotech, and power to name a few.

Varun Chaudhury directly looks after Retail, Food Parks, QSRs, Agro Industries, Cement, Infra and EPC, Real Estate, Ayurveda and Biotech, Hospitality, and FMCG.

He is leading new product development in extending the brands across India and strongly supports digital platforms to bring CG Corp Global closer to young customers and new audiences.

He is the ‘Youngest Founder’ Member of International ‘Vaish’ Federation, he also is on the Executive Committee of Doon School Old Boys Society, he is the Trustee of the Chaudhary Foundation and also Chief Patron Royal Fables.

Varun Chaudhary has recently been nominated on the Board of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS). BMVSS is recognised for its work in providing prosthetics familiarly known as the Jaipur Foot which has rehabilitated over 1.55 million disabled individuals. He will be deeply involved in a joint venture to bring this life-changing organisation to Nepal for the very first time.