Snapdeal readies platform for GST onset, works with sellers to ensure smooth transition

Snapdeal’s technology setups are getting ready for the upcoming initiation of the GST regime.

Given that as a marketplace Snapdeal engages sellers end-to-end – from product listings, to delivery, to return logistics – the onset of GST necessitates an overhaul of any and every system where a tax rate was being used or modified or applied. This includes enhancements across the Snapdeal Seller Panel, taxation system, cataloging system, order processing, invoicing and ERP systems.

A major chunk of the systems’ overhaul has been on the self-serve Seller Panel, which the sellers use to interact with the Snapdeal marketplace for all operational activities across the seller lifecycle. The Snapdeal seller team has been working with seller partners to get them to enter their GSTIN number and signature in the Seller Panel, so that they’re ready with all the regulatory requirements to do business, come July 1, 2017.

All customer invoice formats, commission invoices to Sellers, taxation reports, etc. are being changed, so that sellers are able to file their taxes and get all required documents from the Panel itself. Implementation is also underway to provide the flexibility to view or edit applicable HSN codes and tax rate for all listed products.

While revamping the technology has been one part of it, perhaps the more important part has been working with sellers to ensure they understand and can operationalize these changes at their end. Earlier in the year, Snapdeal had launched the GST Guru program to offer GST compliance training and advice to its sellers. The program included a range of training modules; expert interactions, weekly newsletters, webinars to bring seller partners up-to-speed on how GST compliance would impact their daily operations and how they could prepare for the transition.

Additionally, sellers can also log on to an online repository dedicated solely to GST issues, and have their queries addressed in real-time.

Speaking about the same, Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha said, “Over the last one year, we have been working closely with seller partners and government stakeholders to build a system that is fully GST compliant. While GST’s onset will introduce a massive shift in the way India does business, we are extremely confident that both our sellers and our platform are well prepared for a seamless transition.”