Zebronics ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Consumer electronics company Zebronics on Monday announced that it has roped in Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador.

“It’s amazing to see how Zebronics has grown and celebrated with the Indian youth. Apart from my love for acting, Music drives me to do more and what better fit than Zebronics which is now synonym to audio products in India. I am glad to become a part of Zebronics family,” said Roshan in a statement.

Apart from the launches and promotions, Roshan would also be involved actively with brand communication across platforms.

Zebronics plans to roll its brand campaign with Roshan soon.

“Roshan is undoubtedly the indisputable choice for our brand. He is a versatile actor with youthful enthusiasm and positive inspiration, that shall further expand our customer reach” said Director, Zebronics, Rajesh Doshi.