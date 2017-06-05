H&M to introduce new brand ARKET

The H&M group will be launching a new brand, ARKET, this year. ARKET, the new brand, will be a modern-day market, offering essential products for men, women, children and the home.

The first store will open early autumn 2017 on Regent Street in London and online in 18 European countries, followed by stores in Brussels, Copenhagen and Munich.

ARKET means ‘sheet of paper’ in Swedish. ARKET will be a brand within the H&M group, with collections for men, women, children and the home.

“It both relates to our origin in the Nordic tradition of functional, long-lasting design and symbolises the blank sheet, the sense of optimism and possibility we felt creating this new brand,”

says Creative Director, Ulrika Bernhardtz.

The range includes men’s, women’s and children’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections and a homeware department – all composed of ARKET’s own products alongside a selection of the best examples from other brands. Stores will also include a café where location permits.

The café will be based on the New Nordic Kitchen and its vision of quality ingredients and healthy living. ARKET has worked closely with producers to select and develop materials and techniques that enable the brand to offer customers high quality and long-lasting products at an affordable price.

“A fantastic team with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise have come together to build ARKET. We’re very excited to soon reveal the brand and share our collections with customers,”

says Managing Director, Lars Axelsson.