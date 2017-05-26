Randeep, Sunny Leone to endorse Splash Fashion

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Sunny Leone have been roped in as the face of Middle East’s fashion retailer Splash Fashion for their India business.

The actors will feature in a new brand campaign, scheduled to roll-out on July 1, read a statement on behalf of the brand.

Hooda says he is looking forward to “bringing the brand to more and more people in India and make them look good and feel cool”.

Talking about the association, Sunny Leone said: “I am very honoured to be working with a global brand like Splash and representing them in India. Both, their fashion and work ethics resonate with me.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Splash is Middle East’s fashion retailer and part of the Landmark Group, which is a retail conglomerate in the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Africa.

CEO, Splash, Raza Beig said: “Randeep is the quintessential male – charismatic and unapologetic while Sunny is bold and beautiful and they complement each other bringing with them the star power to drive the brand forward in India.”