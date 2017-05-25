Top 10 luxury brands in the world Global Powers of Luxury Goods report by Deloitte examines list of 100 largest luxury good companies globally, based on the consolidated sales of luxury goods in FY2015. The world's largest 100 luxury goods companies generated sales of US $212 bn in FY2015, 4.5 per cent down year-on-year.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Selection of Luxury Brands: Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Bulgari, Loro Piana, Emilio Pucci, Acqua di Parma, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, TAG Heuer, Benefit Cosmetics | Country of Origin: France | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 22,431

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Selection of Luxury Brands: Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Piaget, Chloé, Officine Panerai | Country of Origin: Switzerland | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 12,232

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Selection of Luxury Brands: Estée Lauder, M.A.C., Aramis, Clinique, Aveda, Jo Malone; Licensed fragrance brands | Country of Origin: US | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 11,262

Luxottica Group SpA Selection of Luxury Brands: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples; Licensed eyewear brands | Country of Origin: Italy | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 9,815

Kering SA Selection of Luxury Brands: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Brioni, Sergio Rossi, Pomellato, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin | Country of Origin: France | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 8,737

The Swatch Group Ltd Selection of Luxury Brands: Omega, Longines, Breguet, Harry Winston, Rado, Blancpain; Licensed watch brands | Country of Origin: Switzerland | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 8,508

L'Oréal Luxe Selection of Luxury Brands: Lancôme, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Urban Decay, Kiehl's; Licensed brands | Country of Origin: France | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 8,031

Ralph Lauren Corporation Selection of Luxury Brands: Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Purple Label, Double RL, Club Monaco | Country of Origin: US | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 7,045

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Selection of Luxury Brands: Chow Tai Fook, Hearts on Fire | Country of Origin: Hong Kong | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 7,295