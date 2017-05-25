Top 10 luxury brands in the world
Global Powers of Luxury Goods report by Deloitte examines list of 100 largest luxury good companies globally, based on the consolidated sales of luxury goods in FY2015. The world's largest 100 luxury goods companies generated sales of US $212 bn in FY2015, 4.5 per cent down year-on-year.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Selection of Luxury Brands: Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Bulgari, Loro Piana, Emilio Pucci, Acqua di Parma, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, TAG Heuer, Benefit Cosmetics | Country of Origin: France | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 22,431
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Selection of Luxury Brands: Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, IWC, Piaget, Chloé, Officine Panerai | Country of Origin: Switzerland | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 12,232
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc
Selection of Luxury Brands: Estée Lauder, M.A.C., Aramis, Clinique, Aveda, Jo Malone; Licensed fragrance brands | Country of Origin: US | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 11,262
Luxottica Group SpA
Selection of Luxury Brands: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, Persol, Oliver Peoples; Licensed eyewear brands | Country of Origin: Italy | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 9,815
Kering SA
Selection of Luxury Brands: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Brioni, Sergio Rossi, Pomellato, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin | Country of Origin: France | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 8,737
The Swatch Group Ltd
Selection of Luxury Brands: Omega, Longines, Breguet, Harry Winston, Rado, Blancpain; Licensed watch brands | Country of Origin: Switzerland | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 8,508
L'Oréal Luxe
Selection of Luxury Brands: Lancôme, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Urban Decay, Kiehl's; Licensed brands | Country of Origin: France | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 8,031
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Selection of Luxury Brands: Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Purple Label, Double RL, Club Monaco | Country of Origin: US | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 7,045
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
Selection of Luxury Brands: Chow Tai Fook, Hearts on Fire | Country of Origin: Hong Kong | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 7,295
PVH Corp.
Selection of Luxury Brands: Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger | Country of Origin: US | FY2015 Luxury Goods Sales (in US$m): 6,292