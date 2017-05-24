Watch Video: Raymond gets ‘live’ display window

With the Omnichannel mantra gaining ground in India and consumers living in a parallel digital and physical worlds, brands are fast turning the spotlight on their merged strategies, and Raymond is no different.

The textile and apparel major is constantly innovating and re-innovating to attract more and more consumers and the latest in its efforts to grab eyeballs and footfalls is the “live” display window to showcase a new fabric, Techno Stretch, at JK House in Mumbai.

The window features real people instead of mannequins, sporting Raymond apparel. Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, Gautam Singhania, tweeted the video. Take a look at: