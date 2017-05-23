Wai Wai brings Wai Wai City to Noida; to invest Rs 250 cr, open 1500 outlets in 5 years

For years, Wai Wai’s instant noodles have had a popular and committed following amongst school and college students. Taking the next step in its evolution, the iconic noodle brand brings Wai Wai City – a ready to eat noodle bar – giving noodles an appetizing make-over in various flavours to choose from. The idea is to bring the brand closer to the consumer, giving them multiple options along with making the space a preferred nook for friends to catch up and enjoy their favourite snack.

Giving noodle lovers a host of new ways to consume this cult snack and following in the footsteps of its flagship outlet at Hauz Khas village, New Delhi; Wai Wai City has opened its doors to the polar end of the city, Logix City Centre, Noida.

The noodle bar creates a lively and inviting environment, detaching it from the city outside and providing a quirky tangent to the contemporary design elements. Choosing to take the path less travelled, the outlet deviates from sticking to the standard quick service restaurant layout by moving on to creating a functional space without compromising on the fun through its colourful graphics.

India’s first in its category, the chain promises a delicious Oriental journey. The QSR format has already started to roll out through the franchise channel, with an estimated expansion investment of Rs 250 crore and 1500 outlets over the next five years across multiple markets.

Wai Wai City will be spread across the following formats – food courts, self-standing kiosks, standalone outlets, highway formats and an integrated format.

These formats will be developed across malls, information technology (IT) parks, offices, airports, hospitals, colleges, high streets, etc. It will offer noodles in a host of flavours at pocket-friendly prices. The first noodle bar, which is already operational in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village in a 30-seater format with an open live kitchen has now launched its kiosk format in Noida as well, with Pune and Siliguri in the pipeline.

Speaking on the launch, Executive Director, CG Corp Global Varun Chaudhary, said, “Wai Wai City is an endeavor to bring the brand closer to its customers in a more tangible manner. We wanted to come up with something that evokes nostalgia in people, taking them back to their school and college days when Wai Wai noodles was the favourite snack. The biggest strength of Wai Wai is undoubtedly its taste, with this new format; we offer our fans a whole new world of taste and flavors. For us this is the beginning of an exciting pan India journey. “

The quick service restaurant, along with an open kitchen, quirky graphics and mini munchy packs of Wai Wai as take away, poses itself as the go-to noodle destination for the youth.

The menu offers an array of noodle dishes cooked in interesting styles influenced by Oriental flavours. The live kitchen has four types of noodles such as Classic, Crunchy, Roasted and Pan Fried noodles, seven sauces, which are Thai Holy Basil, Garlic Soya Oyster, Spicy Kung Pao, Masala Fusion sauces, eighteen vegetables, ten toppings and five add-ons to choose from. It is an aromatic experience as well as a visual treat to see each dish being prepared with fresh ingredients right in front of your eyes.

The menu takes you through an Oriental journey with its in-house favourites for you to binge on, such as Bang Bang – roasted noodles with Szechuan sauce, Bangkok Express – crunchy noodles with Thai Holy Basil sauce, Kung Pao Delight – classic noodle with Spicy Kung Pao sauce. Not to forget the variety of inventive drinks and desserts that come to the rescue of your hunger pangs.