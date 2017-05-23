TheLabelLife.com launches Athleisure category with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock

ThelabelLife.com, a Mumbai-based lifestyle e-commerce site targeted at modern, style-savvy women, has collaborated with leading fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock to launch a capsule collection of Athleisure in summer inspired prints. The just launched 8-piece, fuss free collection consists of Bomber Jackets, Jogger Pants, Body Suits, Bikinis, Cover Up + Flats, Brogues and Totes. It is designed for the quintessential 9-to-9 women who are constantly “on the go” to channel street chic from AM to PM.

Notably, both The Label Life and Falguni and Shane Peacock are new entrants in the Athleisure category.

Commenting on the launch, Falguni Peacock said, “We have curated a fun Athleisure collection with the brand and have really enjoyed this process. TheLabelLife.com is known for their style forward and elegant sensibility and have tastefully executed our designs from the fresh summer prints going along with shoes and bags to complete the look.”

“We collaborated with guest editors Falguni and Shane Peacock because of their unique understanding of print and hues envisioning a colourful and comfort oriented collection for the urban fashion forward,” added Style Editor of TheLabelLife.com, Malaika Arora Khan, which puts together a closely edited signature collection of inspired pieces for the home and wardrobe styled by pros with a keen sense of chic.

Known as print geniuses of India, Falguni and Shane Peacock have provided a fresh take on Athleisure through this launch. This urban chic collection includes silhouettes for the ultimate city woman. The print strikes a complementary contrast with the inherent femininity found in floral and summer notes of bird prints, oranges and delicate leaves; thus, giving it an edge from the distinct summer prints of the season.

The fabrics are light, breathable and 100 per cent Lycra making them crease free. The modern silhouettes include wardrobe must haves such as the maxi, bodysuit and bikini.

The collection will be exclusively retailed on www.thelabellife.com from May 23, 2017 onwards.