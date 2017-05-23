Nestlé appoints Stuart Raetzman as CEO Nestlé Skin Health

Nestlé has appointed Stuart Raetzman as CEO of Nestlé Skin Health, effective immediately.

“I am very pleased that Stuart will be leading Nestlé Skin Health as CEO. Nestlé’s purpose is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. Under Stuart’s leadership, Nestle Skin Health will support our overall mission,” said Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé.

Stuart is a healthcare professional with over 25 years’ experience. He previously held senior executive positions with several healthcare companies and has worked across a wide spectrum of healthcare categories including pharmaceuticals, biologics, disposable and implantable medical devices, capital equipment and consumer products. Stuart joined the company in 2014 as President, North America. In 2015, he moved to Nestlé Skin Health’s global headquarters in Lausanne.

“I am truly honored to lead Nestlé Skin Health. It’s a great company, with a rich portfolio of prescription, consumer and aesthetic and corrective products, and employees who are passionate about skin health. Galderma, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé Skin Health, focuses on the partnership with healthcare professionals. Moving forward, we will renew this commitment to helping healthcare professionals and also the patients they serve, by providing them with innovative solutions to meet their skin health needs,” said Stuart Raetzman.

Nestlé Skin Health’s mission is to enhance quality of life by delivering science-based solutions for the health of skin, hair and nails. As one of the category’s leading companies, Nestlé Skin Health conducts ground-breaking product research to provide both the healthcare community and the consumer with an ongoing progression of innovative technologies and products to protect, serve and enhance skin health.