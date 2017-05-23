Dabur expands skin care portfolio with new product launch

Strengthening its leading presence in the skin care market, Dabur India Ltd today announced the expansion of its most trusted facial bleach range Fem, with the launch of the premium FEM De-Tan Crème Bleach. The creme is specially formulated and enriched with orange peel extracts to enhance beauty by removing tan in 15 minutes giving skin a long-lasting radiance.

Speaking on the launch, Category Head, Dabur India Ltd Arvind Katariya, said, “As a brand that offers its consumer the promise and satisfaction of delivering natural glow to their skin and enhance her beauty, Dabur has always recognized and strived to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. Indian women today lead a life wherein they indulge in outdoor activities and are exposed to a hectic and stressful lifestyle which takes a toll on their skin. Majority of the women see tanning as a skin issue that lasts all-round the year. Determined to deliver utmost radiance to skin, we are delighted to offer this unmatched de-tan bleaching experience to our consumers with FEM De-Tan Crème Bleach.”

For the ease of the consumers Fem De-Tan Crème Bleach has been launched across India in two SKUs – single-use SKU priced at Rs 40 and 3-use SKU priced at Rs 80. FEM will also be launching a new campaign on the FEM De-Tan Crème Bleach with Sonakshi Sinha as the brand ambassador

“With the focus to bring in new consumers to the category, Dabur FEM De-Tan Crème Bleach will offer an unparalleled rejuvenating experience for the bleach consumer. Made with the goodness of orange peel extracts, FEM De-Tan Crème Bleach is a unique 3 –step product with a refreshing fragrance that makes the bleaching experience pleasing and refreshing for everyone. With skin problems like tanning becoming routine due to today’s hectic lifestyle and environmental hazards, FEM De-Tan Crème Bleach would provide consumers an almost instant solution giving their skin long lasting glow and freedom from tan,” Katariya added.