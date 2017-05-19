Flipkart, Amazon grow manifold during sale period

E-commerce major Flipkart said it saw over five-fold growth in transactions on its platform during its ‘Big 10’ sale.

According to a PTI report: The Big 10 sale, which is different from the flagship The Big Billion Days sale, was held between May 14 and 18.

“We exceeded our set sale targets of 5X of a normal day. Our business numbers for five days of ‘Big 10’ Sale is almost equal to the non-sale business we do in one month,” Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart doesn’t disclose number of transactions on its platform, reported PTi.

“Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale is a grand commemoration of all the love and support we have received from our customers over the last decade. All the teams at Flipkart from marketing, business, merchandising, to supply chain and technology, came together and have delivered phenomenal results,” Senior Director, Flipkart, Smrithi Ravichandran said in a statement.

Flipkart’s sale started right after US-based rival Amazon’s sale.

Amazon, too, had said it saw significant growth in shoppers coming to its platform during May 11-14.

“Our high growth momentum on customer acquisition from 2016 continued into 2017, driven by tier II and III cities which saw 235 per cent growth during the sale,” Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary said in a statement.