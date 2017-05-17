Snapdeal’s Grand Unbox Sale registers phenomenal success

Snapdeal, India’s largest online marketplace, has received a phenomenal response to its Grand Unbox sale, running from May 14-16. The trends shared by the company reveal a 4x jump in sales by the end of the three day period.

The sale witnessed highest growth from North and West, with all regions more than trebling the average sales. Within cities, the largest number of buyers came from cities like Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Kanpur, Jammu, Nagpur, Varanasi, Ludhiana, Jamshedpur, and Surat.

Maximum sales were reported in the prepaid category, reflecting the growing popularity of the medium, as well the success of specially curated offers for prepaid customers like a 10 per cent additional discount offer on SBI cards.

The other promotional offer that found deep resonance with customers was the Buy 3 Get 10 per cent additional instant discount offer. A large majority of consumer availed this offer, during the three day sale.

ACs and coolers registered a 6x growth. Juicers Mixers Grinders also were a popular choice sold at an 8x and water purifiers sold at 7x the sales on an average day. Also, Home Theater Systems was also a favourite category, registering a 9X growth during the same period.

Snapdeal had the best prices across portals for many branded products. However, both top brands and private labels received a resounding response, across categories. Brands that performed outstandingly well included – Cookware from Pigeon and Surya Accent sales increased by 25X, Prestige Juicer Mixer Grinders sales increased by 26X, JBL home theatre systems sales increased by 60X, American Tourister sales increased by 16 times, Water purifiers sales from Kent and PureIt increased by 20X, Sarees from major private labels recorded a 3x sale, Sony speakers’ sales increased by 7x, HP printers sales increased by 6x, TVs from Weston and Sony sales increased by 10x and 7x respectively, XOLO Era 2 sales increased by 6x, Lenovo Z2 Plus sales increased by 20X, Samsung Galaxy J3 sales increased by 6X, Micromax Spark Vdeo sales increased by 9X and Apple 5S sales increased by 5X.

Commenting on the success of the sale, Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha said, “We are very happy with the response that Grand Unbox sale has generated. The rapid growth of sales across all tiers is a witness to how quickly E-commerce is expanding across the country, and the strength of Snapdeal brand among our consumers. We thank our sellers and for their continued partnership in bringing the best products and offers to our customers.”