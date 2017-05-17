Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale makes big waves in the sales of large appliances

The ongoing Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale has witnessed heavy demand in the large appliances category from across the nooks and corners of the country. Predicting this demand, Flipkart had earlier scaled up to 10 warehouses in various cities to meet the rising demand of its customers. The online marketplace leader had extended its warehouses in the cities of Ahmedabad, Chennai and Patna bringing it to a total of 73 hubs in 65 cities, and a reach of 9900+ pin codes, creating a true pan-India presence.

These new warehouses has helped Flipkart expand its presence to remote areas during the Day 1 of the Big 10 Sale:

• In the TV range, Flipkart sold 1.5X the average number of TVs sold in the entire country per day (statistics only form the first day of the sale)

• Flipkart witnessed overwhelming response from smaller towns and cities like Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Kotdwara (Uttrakhand), Bhind (Rajasthan)

• On Day 1 and Day 2 of the Big 10 Sales, Flipkart exceeded the average number of TVs and ACs sold in the country by 1.5X

• Despite the large inflow of orders, majority of the orders (80%) were delivered on Day 1 and 90% of it will be delivered on Day 2.

• 25 per cent of the products were bought on exchange through Flipkart’s PREXO (Product Exchange Offer) and 35-40 per cent of products were sold through No Cost EMI, two ground-breaking technology innovation available only at Flipkart.

