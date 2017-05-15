Star Bazaar revamps loyalty program, to increase store count to 200 in 3 years

Multi-format grocery retail chain, Star Bazaar – which on Monday, announced the launch of a unique credit card in collaboration with Tata Capital and SBI Card – will take its store count from the current 41 to 65 in 12 months and then 200 in three years’ time.

MD Star Bazaar, Jamshed Daboo, made the announcement at the launch of the Tata Star Card, which is driven by the core proposition of bringing customers a rewarding experience and strong savings while grocery shopping at Star Bazaar.

Designed for the growing segment of consumers which purchase grocery / departmental category items from organized retail stores, Tata Star Card will give consumers 3.5 per cent at all Star Bazaar outlets and an additional Rs 500 bonus through Star Bazaar’s loyalty program.

The card – launched in Platinum and Titanium variants – offers accelerated rewards on dining and international spends as well.

At present Star Bazaar maintains a robust customer base with majority of its sales coming from its Clubcard members. Now, the retailer has given a further boost to its loyalty program with the objective of making it one of the most rewarding schemes in the market for grocery consumers. The retail chain will give incentives to consumers for their monthly shopping.

“We have always valued our loyal consumers and believed in bringing more value to their purchases. In this view, we have revamped our loyalty program and partnered with SBI Card and Tata Capital to make the shopping experience at Star Bazaar more rewarding. We believe this partnership will play a key role in strengthening customer loyalty,” said Jamshed Daboo.

COO – Retail Business & Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Govind Sankarnarayanan added, “Tata Capital is committed to creating customer centric financial products for its ever expanding customer base and are pleased to launch the Tata Star Card for our existing and future customers, targeted at enhancing their shopping experience. We believe that Star Bazaar’s proposition, coupled with Tata Cards’ robust loyalty program will help deliver superior vallue for our customers and make the purchasing experience at retail outlets more gratifying.”

CEO, SBI Card, Vijay Jasuja also stated: “We are pleased to partner with Tata Group once again to bring a rewarding shopping experience for customers at Star Bazaar. The Star Card is designed for customers who frequently make grocery and departmental category purchases from organized retail stores. This is a growing consumer segment in India and we look forward to offering such customers a strong value proposition in every day shopping. We have had a successful association with Tata Group for Tata Cards. We are confident of repeating this success with the Tata Star Card.”

(With inputs from Gurbir Singh Gulati)