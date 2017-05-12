Ronak Sheth,

Partner,

Eternity Lifestyles

Ronak Sheth started his entrepreneurial journey with Eternity Lifestyles back in 1998; the company went onto becoming pioneers in the eye wear industry of India.

Under Sheth’s leadership Eternity Lifestyles, managed the national portfolio of brands like Oakley, Chanel & Mont Blanc and are currently working with high-end luxury brands such as Cartier, Chrome Hearts, DITA, Maybach, Gucci, Puma to name a few.

Sheth’s vision was to see that every face should sport an eyewear; he’s in-fact implementing the same with OPIUM Eyewear.

With an experience of over 15 years in the eyewear industry, it’s safe to say Sheth’s ability to foresee market trends and scope has kept him on top in this competitive space.