Flipkart expects five fold transactions from its ‘Big 10’ sale

E-commerce major Flipkart expects to see a five-fold growth in transactions on its platform during its ‘Big 10’ sale that begins next week.

The Big 10 sale, which is different from the flagship The Big Billion Days sale, will be held between May 14 and 18 to mark completion of 10 years of Flipkart’s operations.

“We have been preparing for months for this sale. It is a big event for us. During the sale, we expect about 5X of the usual number of transactions we see on our platform on any given day,” Flipkart Director Smrithi Ravichandran told news agency PTI.

She added that the company has also expanded its back-end operations for logistics and last-mile delivery to ensure smooth operations during the sale days.

Flipkart doesn’t disclose number of transactions on its platform.

The sale will see Flipkart offering deals on products across categories like fashion, smartphones, electronics, smart televisions and home decor.

Interestingly, Flipkart’s sale comes just after US-based rival Amazon’s sale. Amazon has commenced sale from today which will last till May 14.