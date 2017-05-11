Japanese kitchen equipment major Kai Group to invest Rs 175 cr in India

The group has set up a plant at Neemrana in Rajasthan by putting in around Rs 75 crore and is expecting sales of Rs 100 crore over the same period.The 108-year-old group has come out with its product range that includes kitchen knives, nail clippers and razors, according to a PTI report.
“We have earmarked an investment of Rs 175 crore and hope to achieve a turnover of Rs 100 crore in the next three years,” said CEO and President, Kai Group, Koji Endo. India is the fifth country where the $500 million Kai Group has set up its manufacturing facility.
factor for us,” was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.The company has introduced its products here based on findings of a market survey, he added.
“We are working to be present in 50,000 outlets with 150 distributors by expanding our wings in 400 towns in North India this fiscal,” India COO, Kai Group, Rajesh Pandya told PTI, adding that it will scale up in other regions phase-wise. The company is also chalking out plans to invest substantially in the marketing and branding exercise.
Its range of knives starts at Rs 210 and nail clippers and shavers from Rs 290 and Rs 20, respectively. The group gets 50 per cent of its revenue from Japan and the rest from other key markets such as the US, Europe and Asian regions such as China, Taiwan and South Asia.