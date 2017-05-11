Japanese kitchen equipment major Kai Group to invest Rs 175 cr in India

Japan-based kitchen equipment and personal care player Kai Group has started its Indian innings and is lining up Rs 175 crore for the next three years.

The group has set up a plant at Neemrana in Rajasthan by putting in around Rs 75 crore and is expecting sales of Rs 100 crore over the same period.The 108-year-old group has come out with its product range that includes kitchen knives, nail clippers and razors, according to a PTI report. “We have earmarked an investment of Rs 175 crore and hope to achieve a turnover of Rs 100 crore in the next three years,” said CEO and President, Kai Group, Koji Endo. India is the fifth country where the $500 million Kai Group has set up its manufacturing facility.

“We see a great potential for the Indian market in the coming future. Most of our products are for personal use and a great population with growing middle class is an important

factor for us,” was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.The company has introduced its products here based on findings of a market survey, he added.