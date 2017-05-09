Godrej Consumer Products Q4 net profit up by 212 pc to Rs 389.91 crore

FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2017 shot up by 212.33 per cent to Rs 389.91 crore.

According to the company, its net profit for the period stood at Rs 389.91 crore from Rs 124.84 crore reported during the corresponding period of last financial year.

The total income from operations of the company stood 12.78 per cent up at Rs 2,489.49 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,207.37 crore reported during the same period of FY 2015-16.

On standalone basis, the company’s Q4 net profit edged up by 20.80 per cent to Rs 253.09 crore, from Rs 209.51 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

The total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,354.62 crore — up 10.32 per cent — from Rs 1,227.91 crore reported during Q4 of the last fiscal year.

The BSE scrip of the company surged by 6.85 per cent (at 2 p.m.) to trade at Rs 1,878.45 per share. It touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,909 per share intra-day.

Last month, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej had said that the rural demand for FMCG will likely to have a double digit growth with a good monsoon.

“If the monsoon is good, the agricultural economy is expected to grow 4 per cent and rural economy will grow little more as there are others parts of the rural economy. I expect the demand growth in rural India for FMCG products should be double digit,” he had said in April 2017.