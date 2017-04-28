Himalaya to open 25 exclusive mom & baby stores in FY18

Himalaya BabyCare, the homegrown baby care brand from The Himalaya Drug Company has announced its entry into exclusive moms and babies retail sector.

The company has launched its first exclusive ‘moms & babies’ shop in Bengaluru, and plans to introduce additional 25 new outlets in leading metros and non-metro cities this financial year, it said in a statement here.

“With the launch of Himalaya’s exclusive shop for moms and babies, we will be able to create visibility as well as provide easy and convenient access to Himalaya BabyCare & For Moms products under one roof,”General Manager, Himalaya BabyCare, NV Chakravarthi said.

“Currently, we are present in chemist, modern trade outlets, Himalaya retail outlets and e-commerce. Being the second leading BabyCare brand in India we wanted to further expand our footprint by launching our own exclusive outlet,” he added.

The company is looking at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Udaipur and Indore among other cities.

The company also has plans to engage with franchisee partners to increase the strength of these outlets to 100 in the next five years.

The newly launched ‘moms & babies’ shop in Bengaluru, offers a complete range of Himalaya BabyCare and Himalaya for Moms products, which the company launched last year.

As part of its innovative offering, the shop will assist mothers with doctor consultation services and have breast-feeding units and nappy changing units within the shop, it said.

Himalaya’s Moms and Babies shop consists an entire product range of Himalaya For Moms and BabyCare.