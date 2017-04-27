SPI Cinemas enters Kerala with re-launch of Kripa Cinema

SPI Cinemas, a Chennai headquartered multiplex chain and a leading player in the entertainment industry, on Wednesday entered the Kerala market with the re-launch of Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG)’s iconic Kripa Cinema.

President of SPI Cinemas Swaroop Reddy said they were always keen to bring “our cinemas to Kerala and now this desire has become a reality” in partnership with the Muthoot group.

The re-launched movie theatre will have two screens and 537 seats.

Thomas John Muthoot of Muthoot Pappachan Group said the movie halls are fitted with state-of-the-art features including premium seating, 2K digital projection and the latest sound systems.

The movie hall will also feature counters that offer a variety of snack.