TataCLiQ.com announces new names at key leadership positions

Tata group’s multi-brand e-commerce player, TataCLiQ.com has announced new names at key leadership positions including the appointment of Sauvik Banerjjee as Chief Technology Officer, Kishore Mardikar as Chief Brand Marketing and Institutional Sales and appointment of Behram Sabawala as the Chief Financial Officer, the company said in a statement.

“We are pleased to have Sauvik, Kishore and Behram Sabawala on board with us at an exciting stage of our journey. Since launch, TataCLiQ.com has seen multi-fold growth and has been partnering with several retail organizations in our Phygital evolution. I am sure that with their collective knowledge and expertise, we can build on this momentum further and deliver on our value of an authentic and brand forward experience to our consumers,”said CEO, Tata CliQ.com, Ashutosh Pandey.

In his new role, Sauvik Banerjjee will focus on strengthening the technology backbone of the company for superior customer experience.

Prior to joining TataCLiQ.com, Banerjjee was the Chief of Technology for SAP Global’s Omnichannel and digital vertical and was responsible for developing the architecture of TataCLiQ.com and Reliance Jio. He holds a Doctorate from University of Sunderland and Durham University.

As Chief – Brand Marketing and Institutional Sales, Kishore Mardikar will spearhead the marketing and customer retention initiatives at TataCLiQ.com, and will also build the institutional sales setup.

A TAS Manager of year 2000, Mardikar brings along with him experience in the areas of marketing, sales and operations across sectors such as Telecom, Hospitality, and Airlines. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management from National Institute of Industrial Engineering.

Behram Sabawala is a Chartered Accountant with more than three decades’ experience across areas such as audit, banking, treasury, finance and accountancy both in India and overseas.

Prior to joining TataCLiQ.com, Sabawala served as CFO for Tata International’s Distribution vertical at Tata Africa, based in Johannesburg.

The e-commerce platform said they are now looking at newer categories and expanding brand portfolio back on the multi-fold growth they have registered since launch in May 2016.