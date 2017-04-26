Mattel ties-up with Amazon, Flipkart to sell its products online

US-based Mattel Toys has tied up with e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart to sell its products online as part of its efforts to deepen market penetration in India.

The company, which also relies on traditional trade, expects to expand its market reach by over 20 per cent within Metro, Tier I and Tier II towns.

Mattel has formed strategic alliances with Amazon and Flipkart to have exclusive stores for its brands Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher Price, the company said in a statement.

“The Indian market is ever evolving and the increasing spending power coupled with the convenience of e-commerce has fuelled our decision to create exclusive stores on leading platforms,” Country Manager – India, Mattel Inc, Ishmeet Singh said.

The company is eyeing a double digit growth in India. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are its its top markets followed by Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

The focus on strengthening e-commerce will ensure expansion to other urban clusters across the country as well, the firm said.