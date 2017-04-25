Paytm Mall enables one-day delivery for large appliances, category grows 400 per cent

Paytm Mall has announced that it has witnessed around 400 per cent growth in large appliances led by a recent surge in air conditioner sales. The company has partnered with local merchants across 20 cities to ensure quick deliveries and installations. The platform also provides insights and analytics to the partners and brands, enabling them to bring further efficiency in their supply chain.

Speaking on the announcement,Vice President, Paytm Mall, Amit Bagaria said, “Our brand led tie-ups with local merchants has helped us ensure high availability, fast deliveries and smooth installation services for our consumers which has in turn yielded growth for our partners. The upcoming summers has meant an increase in sales of air conditioners that has been further boosted by easy deliveries and installation services offered on our platform.”

“We aim to meet local demand with local supply and build a strong portfolio of products that can be efficiently delivered and installed. Given the amazing response to this service, we’re employing more than 500 additional sales staff to scale this network to more than 50 Indian cities”, he added.

Paytm Mall has partnered with brands to give exciting offers to consumers on purchase of large appliances, which include cash back on stabilizers and electricity bills. These offers coupled with the widest assortment of brands available on the platform has driven massive traffic for the segment.