Going green the new norm in cosmetic industry

Going green has become the new anthem in the fashion and lifestyle categories and it’s not just designers who are promoting it in a big way through their collections, but cosmetic brands are also going eco-friendly with their range. Experts feel that “evolved high-end consumers” are helping in expanding the “natural” space in the Indian beauty industry.

According to a report, India’s retail beauty and cosmetics industry is likely to almost treble to $2.68 billion by 2020 so, it won’t be wrong to say that every new invention in the industry is setting a trend.

Rishabh Mariwala, founder of a luxury bath and body care brand PureSense, says that “In the luxury segment, the high-end consumer is evolved”.

“This consumer has seen multiple brands on their travels abroad where the market is proliferated with natural brands. So, the brands into luxury premium segment will surely see a growth in Indian market,” Mariwala told IANS.

With a change in consumer lifestyle and healthier habits, the “natural” space is continuously expanding and for Mariwala one of the main reasons behind this is “formulations along with technology is helping to bridge the gap between user experience and natural philosophy”.

The growth in consumer consciousness concerning ethical and sustainable issues in the beauty industry is driving a socially responsible response internationally. Actress Drew Barrymore is case in point. She launched her eco-friendly make-up line Flower Beauty in 2013.

There are many Indian brands too that do not test on animals and are promoting a healthy way of living life. Soul Tree, The Nature’s Co., Soulflower, Aaranyaa, Just Herbs, Nature’s Essence, Kama Ayurveda, Biotique Botanicals, Khadi, SOS Organics, Sattvik Organics & Organic Therapie, Forest Essentials, Lotus Herbals and Shahnaz Hussain are some of the examples.

“There is an increasing awareness about protection of the environment. Therefore, the popularity of eco-friendly products will increase in the days to come.

“Apart from the ‘back to nature’ trend, there is also a ‘total well-being’ trend sweeping the world. People are more aware about herbal healing and the harmful effects of chemicals. They will opt for eco-friendly products,” Husain told IANS.

The beauty expert also says that due to the increasing awareness, it is becoming easier to convince consumers about eco-friendly products and brands and this is the reason why the “market for eco-friendly products has been increasing with consumers displaying a preference for them”.

Head Training of the British beauty brand The Body Shop, Aradhika S Mehta, emphasises that all the products under the brand “are created using the finest ingredients sourced from the four corners of the globe which are not tested on animals and are absolutely cruelty free”.

“The Enrich Not Exploit Commitment is The Body Shop’s new global CSR strategy that underpins all aspects of brand’s operation. Under each of The Commitment’s three pillars: enrich our people, enrich our products and enrich our planet,” she told IANS.

She also feels that cosmetic brands have started making people believe that they’re worth a product that is environmentally friendly, fashionable and accessible.

“Eco-friendly beautification is the safest and most responsible way of using cosmetics and it has the potential of going a long way in forthcoming years. Lately, we have been seeing an increase in cosmetic products that are eco-friendly to cater to this desire along with real efforts involved by the loyal consumers,” said Mehta.

For these experts, the space of eco-friendly products in the current market has grown very much in the last few years and will without a doubt become the ‘norm’ in the beauty market within the next four to five years.