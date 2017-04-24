Berleigh launches first flagship store in Mumbai

A new multi-brand luxury footwear and accessories retailer debuted with the launch of their flagship store in Mumbai’s Fort district this April. The new Berleigh store houses both men’s and women’s lines for customers who demand the very best in luxury footwear and accessories.

The surroundings of the store is supported by attentive customer service to enhance the shopping experience. Berleigh brings together the finest leather products from celebrated footwear and accessories brands around the world.

Aimed at customers who love global travel, Berleigh selects products that are in tune with the latest international fashion trends, resulting in collections that are unmatched in their style, elegance and quality. As well as shoes and handbags, Berleigh stocks accessories including socks and belts, plus polishes and shoe trees to ensure your purchases stay in superb condition.

The new retailer is the latest venture from Heel & Buckle Luxury Pvt. Ltd, part of the family-owned DAR Group.

CEO at Heel & Buckle Luxury Pvt. Ltd., Payal Bathija explains: “We wanted to create a brand that perfectly encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship and design in the products we stock. Every product is identified and hand-selected by experts we’ve appointed to scour the globe and call on top names from the world of fashion.”

“The DAR Group’s knowledge of the aspirational lifestyle industry means Berleigh is expertly placed to serve customers who crave the finer things in life.”

Berleigh retails top names, including Magnanni, Duke + Dexter, Badgley Mischka and Andres Sendra, with additional brands and lines being added in the coming weeks and months.