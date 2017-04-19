Craftsvilla launches its in-house brand ‘Anuswara’

Craftsvilla.com, the largest online ethnic store, has launched its new in-house brand Anuswara that offers craft inspired contemporary ethnic wear for women.

The brand draws inspiration from the various crafts of India and gives them a contemporary look and feel. Consumers can choose from fusion and daily wear apparels in four different collections: Ikat Illustrations, Kalamkari Tales, Summer Hues and Indigo Impression. The fourth collection, Indigo Impressions, will be available from May.

Anuswara gives an opportunity to the women of today to look unique and stand out from the crowd, whether it is in office or at events through their stunning sense of fashion. Women not only want ethnic wear for key occasions like weddings and festivals, but also for daily wear using contemporary ethnic designs. Anuswara helps cater to this need of modern Indian women with craft inspired ethnic fashion.

Announcing the launch of Anuswara, Co-Founder of Craftsvilla, Manoj Gupta said, “We have seen an increase in demand for contemporary ethnic wear on our portal, and realised that it’s an opportunity. Anuswara, craft inspired contemporary ethnic fashion, caters to the needs of working women who are experimental without being edgy, and have the love for art and crafts. With the new brand, we aim to build the category of stylish ethnic fashion as an independent entity that will offer best quality, design and price for women.”