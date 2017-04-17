Exclusive: Performance wear brand ALCIS to open EBOs in July

ALCIS, the performance wear brand which was launched in 2016, is looking to expand its retail presence by opening its exclusive retail outlets from July onwards.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing on the sidelines of India Fashion Forum 2017, MD, ALCIS, Roshan Baid said, “At present we are in shop-in-shops, online and MBOs and from July onwards, we are planning to open our own EBOs. First, we will open our flagship store and then we will go the franchise way. We are planning to open it at either Select Citywalk or DLF Mall of India.”

Currently, the brand is available at Central and soon will be available at Shoppers Stop and online the brand has presence of Jabong and Myntra. It is present at 200 MBOs across India.

“The brand essentially is a high-street brand but also does not want to miss the opportunity on the malls. As compared to other sports brands, ALCIS is catering to a vast audience, so the brand plans to penetrate everywhere across India,” revealed Baid.

Internationally, the brand which has presence in Dubai, and is looking forward to test waters in other foreign countries like Canada.

The brand with a TG ranging from 15-35 years has no plans to compete the brands targeting the premium set of customers.

“ALCIS means Greek god of physical strength. So our products are all about performance as our products helps consumers to enhance their performance. There is a huge shift in the Indian habits where people are looking at fitness as a very different way as they used to look before. So we thought that there are brands in India who are targeting premium set of customers, however, India still needs some homegrown brands coming in with the colours, fabrics and price-points Indian want to be in. With this brand, we are providing absolute fitness wear with fashion for men, women and kids,” said Baid.

Resonating the same thoughts, Director, ALCIS, Rahul Singh (of The Beer Cafe fame) said, “There has been a rise in awareness among people and they are opting for a healthy lifestyle and helps them further, we launched the performance wear brand in India.”

The brand, which has products ranging from Rs 799 to Rs 1,299, has received funding from venture capitalist RB Investments and plans to use these funds for expansion and marketing.

Last year, the brand clocked the revenue of Rs 10 crore and this year, and is targeting to hit the target of Rs 35 crore this fiscal.