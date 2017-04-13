Google releases app for food delivery, home services

Google has introduced Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services, currently live in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Android devices.

“Areo lets users search for local restaurants and home services like electricians, plumbers, and painters, and schedule their deliveries or appointments through the app,” the company said in its Google Play store.

The app also provides customer reviews of the available companies, eateries to help you make informed choices from product quality to timeliness of service.

The app has pay by card, netbanking or cash on delivery services.