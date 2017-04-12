Estée Lauder rejigs leadership in North America, UK, Ireland; announces new appointments

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. announced leadership appointments for its two largest markets, North America and the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Ireland.

After an extraordinary career, Thia Breen, Group President, North America, has made the decision to retire. Chris Good, President, U.K. and Ireland, has been named her successor in the role of President, North America.

Succeeding Chris Good is Philippe Warnery, current General Manager, Canada, who has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.K. and Ireland. These changes are effective July 1, 2017.

“Thia’s outstanding professional achievements and her impressive career trajectory from Clinique Account Executive to Group President will continue to inspire all of us to push the boundaries of leadership growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Fabrizio Freda.

“Today’s announcement reflects the company’s thoughtful succession planning philosophy, which is grounded in a passion for the growth and development of our people to reach their highest potential. Chris and Philippe will leverage their best-in-class leadership in go-to-market strategies, including digital innovation, as well as their operational expertise, to fuel sustainable and profitable growth in our two largest markets.”

“Thia is an exceptional leader and visionary, as well as a strong role model and mentor to leaders, particularly women leaders, in the business. Her signature leadership across our brands and in North America has made an indelible mark on our company,” said Executive Chairman, William P. Lauder. “As we congratulate Thia and reflect on her incredible career, we are also thrilled to welcome Chris and Philippe into their respective new roles to continue leading growth in North America and the U.K. and Ireland.”

“Chris and Philippe have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers through best-in-class omnichannel capabilities, digital expansion and local relevance,” said Group President, International, Cedric Prouvé. “We thank Chris for his fantastic contributions to the U.K. and Ireland market, which have established a strong platform for Philippe to continue driving the business in his new role.”