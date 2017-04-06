Wydr hires Phone Warrior Inc.’s former Tech CEO as VP, Engineering

Gurugram-based wholesale e-commerce major Wydr has hired Phone Warrior Inc.’s Former Tech CEO Chandan Gupta as VP, Engineering, as the company is all set to further enrich its tech wing. Chandan will be working at Wydr’s Gurugram corporate office.

Earlier this week, Wydr had also confirmed the news of hiring Pepperfry’s Alok Varman as Vice President, Operations. Now that they have hired Chandan, it is evident that they are adding dimensions to Wydr Wholesale App’s business and technical strengths.

Chandan bootstrapped Phone Warrior Inc., a social mobile app company, from ground zero to 6.5 million app installs globally, as the tech CEO. Phone Warrior had raised seed from Lightspeed Venture partners in Dec 2013 and was acquired by Snapdeal in Oct 2015. After the acquisition Chandan was working as Senior Director of Technology with Snapdeal for around one and a half years before joining Wydr.

Welcoming Chandan, CEO, Wydr, Devesh Rai said, “Chandan’s e-commerce expertise and experience at Phone Warrior and Snapdeal will help us accelerate our tech goals. We look forward to his contribution in our journey of continuous innovation.” Rai also added, “His leadership quality and innovative mindset will be extremely valuable for Wydr as we take shape as India’s most prominent B2B wholesale e-commerce.”

On the note of joining Wydr, Chandan was quoted as saying, “I believe that B2B e-commerce has very strong potential in becoming a real billion dollar business in India. When I met Devesh and Rishabh, VP, Business Development, I saw a great leadership team with very solid business experience and I immediately felt that the team is strongly positioned to occupy this space. I got pulled into this tremendously energetic startup to take its technology to the next level.”