Epigamia introduces snack pack in 4 exciting flavours

As a revolutionary move in the fresh snacking industry, Drums Food International has announced the launch of Epigamia Snack Pack.

A healthy alternative to traditional snacks, the Epigamia Snack Pack also represents the first savoury yogurt of its kind in the market. Targeting the in-between meals category the Epigamia Snack Pack brings an innovative solution to curb the 5:00 pm hunger. This launch is also in line with India’s booming snack food industry, which is growing at 25 per cent CAGR.

The Snack Pack was conceptualized keeping in mind a legacy of oily and fried snacks in the face of shifting consumer patterns towards seeking a healthier lifestyle. With the introduction of unconventional combinations like Jalapeño Greek Yogurt with Fibre-Rich Barley Puffs, Cream and Onion Greek Yogurt with Fibre-Rich Barley Puffs, Mango Greek Yogurt with Chunky Granola, and Strawberry Greek Yogurt with Chunky Granola, the Snack Pack is sure to become a crowd favourite. The Snack Packs, which consist of 100 gm of yogurt along with the mix-in pack and a spoon for consuming at convenience, are priced at Rs 50 – Rs 60.

“At Epigamia, we want to change the way people approach their 5 pm hunger pang. The Epigamia Snack Pack, with its unique flavours and nutritional benefits of high protein and high fibre, is a no-compromise snack that provides the perfect blend of health, taste and texture,” said Co-founder and CEO, Drums Food International, Rohan Mirchandani.

Launched in 2015, Epigamia was the first Greek yogurt brand to debut in India. One and a half years later, it has expanded its presence to 4,000 distribution points across five cities. Created and inspired to suit the local palette, the Epigamia Snack Pack is focused on increasing the relevance of Greek yogurt to the modern consumer.

“What [Epigamia] is developing here is a global, world-class quality product that is setting an innovation standard not only in India but across Asia,” said Founder and Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners, Deepak Shahdadpuri.

Co-Founder, Chef Ganesh Krishnamoorthy said, “Creating a brand new concept in snacking with all-natural ingredients and using zero preservatives is nearly unheard of in India and certainly no easy task. But that’s what consumers today want. The innovation standards in the snacking industry are constantly evolving and we want to be at the forefront. The new flavours are inspired by our rich culture combined with our diversified taste.”