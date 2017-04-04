Saint Laurent launches ready to wear designs in India

Parisian design house Saint Laurent, formerly known as Yves Saint Laurent or YSL, has added a ready to wear apparel line for the Indian market.

It is exclusively available through fashion concept store Le Mill.

YSL was the first couture house to introduce the concept of pret a porter by launching its Rive Gauche’ collection. Throughout the years, the house has kept true to its identity of modernity and today is one of the most prominent names in fashion.

Under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello since April 2016, the house made its debut in India with a collection of Vaccarello – Spring Summer 2017.

The 36-year-old Belgian designer had been inspired by his recollection of a leopard-print dress with balloon sleeves from Yves Saint Laurent’s 1982 collection, said a statement.

One can also take on oversized trousers, slashed up the leg, some slim-fit and long and sometimes sewn together in a pantsuit in the collection.

The brand is also available in the capital via the Le Mill pop-up for two days starting April 6 at Bikaner House here.