PVR Cinemas reaches 50 cities milestone; launches first multiplex in Ranchi

India’s largest cinema exhibition company, PVR Ltd, has launched its first multiplex in the capital city of Jharkhand- Ranchi. With this launch PVR Cinemas has expanded its pan India presence and reached the 50 cities milestone.

The new – screen property is the largest and the most premium multiplex of the city, situated in the heart of Ranchi that brings in the right synergy for the movie lovers.

With this launch, PVR cinemas present its second property in the state of Jharkhand; strengthening its presence in the Tier II market. At present, the multiplex has its pan India presence in 50 cities with 125 properties and 574 screens.

“This is a great moment for us as we reach the 50 cities milestone. We constantly aim to offer the most qualitative movie watching experience to our customers. East has been an important market for us and the demand for an evolved cinema experience have increased tremendously. This has led to expand our presence from the Steel city- Bokaro to the smart city- Ranchi, making their first experience with PVR a memorable one. We hope that our brand becomes synonymous to excellence and quality here as well,” said CEO, PVR Cinemas, Gautam Dutta in a statement.

The multiplex is spread across an area of 20,059 sq. ft., catering to a seating audience of 894.Two of the auditoriums are equipped with recliner seats adding an extra comfort for discerning audience and are equipped with the most revolutionary surround sound system, Dolby ATMOS.

Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd., Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said, “We are thrilled to cater to the new markets by marking our presence in 50 cities pan India. PVR was the first to provide a platform to the common man to not only enjoy a world-class cinema experience, but also provide them with a family entertainment destination. With this newly launched PVR property at the city’s biggest mall- the Nucleus, in Ranchi, I am positive that we will be able to fulfill the expectations of our audience here as well.”