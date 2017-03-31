Startups leave no stone unturned to tap the potential spiritual market

Navratras have begun and startups are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the occasion.

According to a ANI report: From offering special Navratra snacks to coming up with new products, startups are gearing up in full swing. Not only that, they are also going religious in order to take care of puja and prasad needs of their customers.

Several startups across the country have started tapping into the spiritual market. Companies such as SaleBhai, OnlinePrasad and Shubhpuja.com are disrupting the way people worship by providing assistance in conducting religious ceremonies and letting worshipers skip long queues at temples.

SaleBhai, an e-commerce marketplace for regional sweets has hand-curated a special list of products especially for its fasting customers to ensure their Navratra are observed keeping a strict balance between spirituality and nutrition. Not only that, it is also offering customized puja packs, puja thalis and has also made available authentic, naturally ripened, and GI-tagged Alphonso mangoes directly from Ratnagiri – the perfect fruit to include in the offering or prasad chadava on Ram Navami.

Similarly, OnlinePrasad.com, allows users to order prasad, or devotional offerings, from the most popular temples in the country from the comfort of their homes.

Shubhpuja.com conducts all types of puja, except wedding and grih pravesh. All one needs to do is book a session and conduct the puja through Skype. The company sales jump 300-400 percent during these auspicious occasions.