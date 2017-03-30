Niren Chaudhary joins Krispy Kreme as President & COO

President of KFC’s global operations, Niren Chaudhary has quite from Yum Brands and has joined Krispy Kreme as President and Chief Operating Officer.

He left Yum Brands after a stint of over 23 years.

Announcing the new role on Instagram, he wrote, “After 23 fantastic years it’s time to say good bye to Yum today! What an incredible journey at one of the best companies in the world with great brands and even greater people… I would not be who I am today had it not been for Yum.”

Chaudhary joined Yum Brands in 1994 and was made President of Yum Brands India unit in 2011.

He was instrumental in bringing Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell to India. Prior to joining Yum Brands, he worked with Taj Hotels for six years as executive assistant manager.

He is an MBA graduate from Faculty of Management Studies. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi.