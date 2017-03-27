Apple opens new stores in China, Germany

While Apple’s retail team is currently remodelling all its stores, the company expanded its reach with three new stores in China, Germany and the US.

More than 350 store employees at the new stores in Nanjing (China), Cologne (Germany) and Miami (US) welcomed thousands of customers at the grand openings.

“Each store complements the local architecture, from the restored facade in Schildergasse to the 90-by-30-foot glass entryway of Apple Nanjing,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

For the first time in each city, customers can explore The Forum — a place where the local community can gather and learn.

All the three stores also feature The Boardroom — a space for local entrepreneurs, developers and business customers to get hands-on advice and training.

On March 12, Apple reopened its store in St. Johns Town Center in Florida — the 35th store company updated to its latest design in the US.

Apple opened its first store on May 15, 2001, at the Tysons Corner Center mall, Virginia.