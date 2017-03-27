J&K govt transfers 160 kanals land to Patanjali

In a surprising move, the Jammu and Kashmir government-led by Mehbooba Mufti has transferred over 160 kanals land to Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved Limited at Vijaypur in Samba district of the state.

“Over 160 kanals of land was on Thursday allotted to Patanjali to set up its unit in the state,” a news agency reported.

Quoting sources, United News of India (UNI) said that the land transfer case was pending at civil secretariat for the last two months following some legal formalities.

“The formal orders of allotment were issued on Thursday,” it said.

The opposition however has accused the Government of blatant favouritism in tying up with the company, saying the allotted land was ‘favour to RSS’

Last year, Maharashtra state government had allotted more than 600 acres of land to the Patanajli for setting up an orange processing plant and units for its Ayurveda products.