FSSAI tells food sites to disclose manufacturing, expiry dates: Survey

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has taken action on consumer requests and told e-commerce sites selling packaged food products to disclose manufacturing and expiry dates and has announced that imported food items with less than 60 per cent of shelf life will not be allowed to enter the Indian market, an organisation that conducted a survey said on Friday.

The FSSAI has responded to consumer requests made in a survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles demanding e-commerce sites mandatorily disclose the information on packaged food products sold on their sites.

LocalCircles has said that they have got a commitment from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs regarding the same.

FSSAI has now asked all the e-commerce companies including Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon, Grofers etc. to comply with this.

In a recent poll by LocalCircles that saw the participation of more than 10,000 people, 96 per cent had voted in the favour of mandating the disclosure of manufacturing and expiry dates of packaged food on e-commerce sites.