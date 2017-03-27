KVIC bags largest bulk order from Raymond

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has received its largest bulk order for supply of 98,000 meters of khadi fabric to Raymond Ltd.

According to a PTI report: Confirming the order, valued at over Rs 2 crore, KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said it is the largest ever the commission has received from any corporate.

He said KVIC is heralding the entry of corporate and private sector giants into the marketing of khadi fabric, thus providing sustainable employment and livelihood support to the artisans.

KVIC had signed an agreement with Raymond in December last year. After joint visits, Raymond selected various clusters in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other places for procurement of the fabric.

KVIC will supply grey and finished khadi fabric to Raymond as per their requirements.

Raymond will provide design input and undertake value addition to the fabric to create designer wear for the high- end market.

Saxena said KVIC is focused on the welfare of khadi artisans, and so 5 per cent out of the margin of these special supplies will be provided as additional wage support to the artisans involved in these clusters. He added that the bulk order will generate an additional 3,92,000 man hours for the khadi artisans.