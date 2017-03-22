Rakesh Kalra

Sr. Vice President – Digital Initiatives

Vmart Retail Ltd

A distinguished leader in the field of information technology, project and executive management, with a rich varied experience of more than 17 years, Kalra’s expertise covers diverse range of technologies within multiple industry settings.

Kalra has worked with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd as DGM-IT, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) as Senior Manager IT, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd as Manager IT and EXL as Assistant Manager to name a few.

His top five priorities for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, integrating technologies to manage co-existence of multiple disparate systems used in retail, building and enhancing the mobile strategy, up-skilling people and getting organisations digitally savvy and Internet of things.

According to Kalra, the top three challenges retailers will face from a technological point of view are customer data science, Omnichannel business readiness – a single resource Omnichannel 360 degree solution and intregration among implemented technologies.

Kalra won the Retail Backend Solution of the Year Award at the Retailer Technology Awards 2013 – just one of the many awards he has received in his illustrious career.