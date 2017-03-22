Nestle launches ready-to-drink milk beverage for kids

FMCG major Nestle has launched a milk beverage ‘Milo’ for children with less than 10 grams of sugar per pack, according to a new PTI report.
“We are delighted to introduce MILO ready-to-drink, a cocoa-malt milk beverage crafted specially for growing children,” the company said in a statement.
Nestle India Dairy General Manager Arvind Bhandari said: “The Milo brand encourages participation in sports from an early stage in life.”
The drink will be available in major urban centres, as well as select e-commerce platforms, according to PTI.